John R. Prann, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of CXW opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.24.
Institutional Trading of CoreCivic
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 243,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in CoreCivic by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Further Reading
