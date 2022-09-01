John R. Prann, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.24.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 243,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in CoreCivic by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CoreCivic

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.