Fiona Hele Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Fiona Hele purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$56,800.00 ($39,720.28).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

