Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

