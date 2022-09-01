Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Head to Head Review

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Lifestyle International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 3.29 $920.08 million $10.56 18.79 Lifestyle International $294.67 million 2.86 -$167.95 million N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashtead Group and Lifestyle International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Lifestyle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 15.46% 27.56% 9.49% Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Lifestyle International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lifestyle International

(Get Rating)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons. The company is also involved in the property development, investment, holding, and leasing, as well as restaurant and club operation activities; and financial investment, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.