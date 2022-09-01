The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,243 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

