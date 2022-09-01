American Century Companies Inc. Takes $15.34 Million Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Natural Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

NYSE NWN opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

