Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 130,511 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $78,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of TNL opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.