Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $77,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.