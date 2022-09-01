American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 263,877 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $14,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AES by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.