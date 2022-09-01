American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 337,017 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,017 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

