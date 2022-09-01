American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.12 Million Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,550 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,839 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $135,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 7.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.40.

Shares of RKLB opened at 5.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.78 and its 200-day moving average is 6.29. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

