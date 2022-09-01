American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 384,649 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thoughtworks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.