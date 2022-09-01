American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $813.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

