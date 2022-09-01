American Century Companies Inc. Sells 178,382 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $889.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

