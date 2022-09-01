Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 274,539 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after acquiring an additional 193,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Shares of MMS stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $88.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.