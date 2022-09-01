American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 157,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $710.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

