Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1,448.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Construction Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. SunTx Capital Management Corp. increased its position in Construction Partners by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 814,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Construction Partners by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Construction Partners Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

ROAD stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

