Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $189.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

