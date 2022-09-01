Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 13,110 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 556.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 30.93% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

