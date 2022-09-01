Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,437 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 11.01% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBOC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

