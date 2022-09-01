KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,573,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

