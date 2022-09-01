Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.