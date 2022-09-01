Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

