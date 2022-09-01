Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

