Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.