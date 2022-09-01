Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

