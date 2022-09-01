AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

