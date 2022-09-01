iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYG opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $143.65 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

