Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

