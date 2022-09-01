Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

