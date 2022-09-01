Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $176.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

