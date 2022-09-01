Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $80,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 223,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 144,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SF opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.