Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $84,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 177,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

