Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $80,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $109,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

