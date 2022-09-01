Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $79,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

