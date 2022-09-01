Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.80 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $82,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after buying an additional 281,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avista by 2,016.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avista by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avista by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avista by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 85.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

