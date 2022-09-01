Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 237,646 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $78,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.