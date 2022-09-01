Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,136 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $83,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after buying an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

