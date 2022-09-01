Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,649 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $83,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

