Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,856 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $81,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

New York Times Trading Down 0.3 %

New York Times stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.