Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,574 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,509 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $82,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in First Solar by 625.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,053 shares of company stock worth $4,155,063. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.