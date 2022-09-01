Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $85,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,541,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 904,521 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.