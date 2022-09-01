Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $84,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after buying an additional 137,281 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.