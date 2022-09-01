Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $85,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after buying an additional 508,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Masimo by 90.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,985,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after buying an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

