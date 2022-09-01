Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Olin worth $85,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin Announces Dividend

NYSE OLN opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

