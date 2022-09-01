iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MBS ETF worth $87,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830,363 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,648,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,621 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.69 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

