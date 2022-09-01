Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of NOV worth $89,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NOV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 19.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after purchasing an additional 293,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after purchasing an additional 249,864 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,249,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Down 1.8 %

NOV Announces Dividend

NYSE NOV opened at $17.67 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

