Financial Contrast: Ascend Wellness (AAWH) & Its Rivals

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ascend Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascend Wellness and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 167 504 639 35 2.40

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 131.67%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -5.87 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -8.60

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

