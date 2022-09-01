Comparing Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -909.47% -13.32% -12.65% Standard BioTools -145.56% -154.59% -21.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Astrotech has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Astrotech and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Standard BioTools’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 70.42 -$7.60 million N/A N/A Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.85 -$59.24 million ($2.11) -0.67

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools.

Summary

Astrotech beats Standard BioTools on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc. (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology. The 1st Detect segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was incorporated in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

