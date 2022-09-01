Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $41.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
About Arqit Quantum
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
