Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.