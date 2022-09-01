Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

